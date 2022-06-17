Meet: 2025 OL Eddy Daze
Name: Eddy Daze
School: Maine South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @eddydase
Instagram: eddydase
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
OL Mafia/EFT and Boom Lineman
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16367449/617acabb4ba82a0a104828d8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am coachable, I have a strong work ethic and drive to get better, and I am a great teammate on and off the field.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
So far, my favorite moment has been going to Florida and winning a national championship in 8th grade.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite player is Joe Thomas because of how good he was.