Meet: 2025 OL Eddy Daze

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Eddy Daze

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @eddydase

Instagram: eddydase

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

OL Mafia/EFT and Boom Lineman

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16367449/617acabb4ba82a0a104828d8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am coachable, I have a strong work ethic and drive to get better, and I am a great teammate on and off the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

So far, my favorite moment has been going to Florida and winning a national championship in 8th grade.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Joe Thomas because of how good he was.