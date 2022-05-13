Meet: 2025 OL Jack Kowalski

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jack Kowalski

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JackKowalski25

Instagram: jackkowalski23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom Trench Warfare. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13518135/623161ebda52a00a941a866a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I play very aggressive and nasty in my run blocking game. When it comes to pass pro, I don't let anybody touch my QB. I'm a good teammate and team player, as well as very teachable and easy to coach. I love to compete.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

So far my favorite moment was in 8th grade when me and my teammates went down to Orlando to compete in the Pop Warner National Championship. It was great to experience that with my teammates. Another memorable moment was when we went undefeated in conference this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Quenton Nelson on the Indianapolis Colts. I love watching him run block. I like how he is very aware and plays with aggression. He also played for my favorite school Notre Dame, so I grew up watching him.