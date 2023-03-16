Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jonathan Hurst

School: Wheaton North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @jhurst7748

Instagram: jonathanhurst44

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lifting with my throwing coach

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16477285/636e4eab0662460b0836d0b3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker and won’t quit till it’s done.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being pulled up as a sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams because he is a bad ass and a great lineman.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, Track and Field, and Hockey