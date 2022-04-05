Meet: 2025 OL Zak Stoilov
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Zak Stoilov
School: Maine South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: OL
Instagram: zakstoyy
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
EFT Football Academy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16648221/61fca092ff037f14707bcf1b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a hardworking, smart, and a tough individual that will do everything possible to help any football program succeed.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment/s of my football career was whenever my team and I would run back to the locker room and celebrate a well earned win.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player by far is Ray Lewis because of his intensity while playing, and his backstory on how he became a successful football player.