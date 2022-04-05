Meet: 2025 OL Zak Stoilov

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Zak Stoilov

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Zstoilov

Instagram: zakstoyy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Football Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16648221/61fca092ff037f14707bcf1b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hardworking, smart, and a tough individual that will do everything possible to help any football program succeed.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment/s of my football career was whenever my team and I would run back to the locker room and celebrate a well earned win.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player by far is Ray Lewis because of his intensity while playing, and his backstory on how he became a successful football player.