Meet: 2025 QB Jacob Bell

Name: Jacob Bell

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @jacobbell_1

Instagram: jacob1bell

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw It Deep, Midwest Boom 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11681516/617585fd64df850af4d34264

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I've thrown in front of Cincinnati, Iowa State, Miami of Ohio, Northwestern (with Aidan Gray) and met with some Illinois coaches on an unofficial visit

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Being very coachable and flexible. Whatever you need me to do coach I’m willing.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being on Varsity during playoffs and going at it with Aidan in front of some special coaches this offseason

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

College - Bryce Young (extremely composed QB who thrives off of being in tough situations) NFL - Matt Stafford (just one of the greatest to ever do it)