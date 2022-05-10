 EdgyTim - Meet: 2025 RB Dylan Jung
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-10 09:01:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2025 RB Dylan Jung

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Dylan Jung

School: Wheaton North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 178 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Dy1anjung

Instagram: Dylnjung

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16396645/616ef2a12aa6e9045c24ab55

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership. Knowledge. Leading by example

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Great homecoming game against lake park high school

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ezekiel Elliott. Just loved watching him at Ohio state

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}