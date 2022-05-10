Meet: 2025 RB Dylan Jung
Name: Dylan Jung
School: Wheaton North
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 178 pounds
Position: RB
Instagram: Dylnjung
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16396645/616ef2a12aa6e9045c24ab55
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership. Knowledge. Leading by example
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Great homecoming game against lake park high school
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ezekiel Elliott. Just loved watching him at Ohio state