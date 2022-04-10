Meet: 2025 RB Michael Dellumo

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Michael Dellumo

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @DellumoMichael

Instagram: Michaeldellumo13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Football Academy. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16367407/618890389a9c4d09487ad5a6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NDSU Penn Princeton

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership good attitude every day

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being pulled up to varsity and going to state

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian Mcaffery. He is my favorite because I try and to recreate my game like his