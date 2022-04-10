Meet: 2025 RB Michael Dellumo
Name: Michael Dellumo
School: Maine South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @DellumoMichael
Instagram: Michaeldellumo13
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
EFT Football Academy. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16367407/618890389a9c4d09487ad5a6
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NDSU Penn Princeton
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership good attitude every day
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being pulled up to varsity and going to state
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Christian Mcaffery. He is my favorite because I try and to recreate my game like his