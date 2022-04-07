Meet: 2025 RB Tyler Lofton

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyler Lofton

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @3tyx_

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16172578/618c8dfa2347b1133c11e667

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?





What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Breaking a record.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Ja’Marr Chase. He’s my favorite because the things he do on the field is something i wish i can do.