Meet: 2025 S/QB Jayden Holmes

Name: Jayden Holmes

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: S/QB

Twitter: @EverettHolmes16

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Boom 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16531663/616b18d2ab9c5603ac38e69c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Princeton, Dartmouth and Penn.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a all around player that can play multiple positions on offense and defense.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing LB and DE when I know that I'm at DB and QB in reality.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jamal Adams because he is a great safety that hits hard.