Meet: 2025 WR Carter York

Name: Carter York

School: Sycamore

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @CarterYork13

Instagram: carter_y20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Off season I currently lift religiously and play AAU basketball. I am also doing personal training working on speed, agility, and techniques for the combine tests.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16007487/61749096041e55018c3c7806

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

One unique quality I will bring to a college football program is I am driven. To be driven, it takes: working out on days off, taking in extra camps to learn new skills, playing multiple sports to stay in shape and develop strength/quickness to help in football, and getting one more set in despite thinking there is nothing left in the tank. My love of football and the quest to get better is what keeps me performing the tasks above. I believe when a player is driven, it motivates other players to put in the extra effort which will benefit a college football program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was our last game of the season last year. A win meant we win conference. The game was very physical and back and forth. In the 4th quarter, my coach looked at me and said "win this game." I was physically exhausted playing both offense and defense but I dug deep and we won! Conference champs! It was a great team effort and a moment I will remember forever.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Davante Adams. He is my favorite player because he runs crisp routes and has great hands. I aspire to look as good as he does on the field some day.