Meet: 2025 WR Charlie Cruse

Name: Charlie Cruse

School: Downers Grove North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @charliecruse44

Instagram: Charliecruse44

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom 15u - 7 on 7 DGN Juniors - 7 on 7 DGN JV - 7 on 7

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16191115/617596bc041e55018c3e0c9d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hard working, vocal leader with great hands and speed.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in football so far was catching a game winning touchdown pass with few seconds left in the 4th quarter against a previously undefeated team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Ray Lewis. He portrayed the same characteristics on the field, as I do. With his leadership, I respect that he held his team accountable, but held himself most accountable.