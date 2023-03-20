Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Quinn Duhon

School: Whitney Young

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @QuinnDuhonWY

Instagram: quinn.duhon

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16187863/639659255ef624098c513c72

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

On the mental side of things, I would say I'm a diligently hard worker and like to be a positive presence on the team. On the physical aspect, I always aspire to be the fastest guy on the team.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I had a 55-yard punt return this year - running it down the field was a really awesome experience.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I never saw him play while he was still playing, but I love Reggie Bush's style of play, especially when he was at USC. His shiftiness was something special, and I love to try to replicate it. However, I'm a Seahawks fan, so I have to say my favorite player is Marshawn Lynch or Kam Chancellor - they were the epitome of football players on that legendary team.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I run indoor and outdoor track.