Meet: 2025 WR Dyllan Malone

Name: Dyllan Malone

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Dyllan_Malone

Instagram: Dyllan Malone

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Physical Fusion, ESP, Next Level, MidWest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16606691/61918fb034530605d810aeef

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Western Michigan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My ability to catch footballs in traffic, and use my long arms to my advantage. I work hard on and off the field

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to play up on varsity as a freshman during playoffs and experiencing what playing under the lights is like.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

WR Justin Jefferson, because we play the same position and I feel we have the same qualities as each other as an example our height and length