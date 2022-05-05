Meet: 2025 WR Tony DeWald

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Tony DeWald

School: Lisle

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/RB/DB

Twitter: @AntonioDewald

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next Level. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16638397/61670ea7664b24099c98d6be

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Even if I never got to play a down of football in college I would push everyone around me to be their best.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing with varsity under the lights at home as a freshmen.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Steve smith Jr he was never the biggest guy on his team but he was the hardest working.