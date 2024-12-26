Meet: 2026 OG Qwamaine Spivery Jr.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Qwamaine Spivery Jr.

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 330 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @qwamainejr

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I will be training with Legacy Sports (O-Line) Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17842164/672ab1a01b1f5b29052e9a5e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

coachable, toughness, high motor, mauler

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Honestly just being in the trenches with my guys, and winning

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jordan Davis. He is an relentless player high motor.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track & Field (Shot Put & Discus)

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Brad Fitzgibbon