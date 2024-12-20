Wake Forest transfer OT Keagen Trost commits to Mizzou

Missouri added another experienced lineman to its group for 2025 on Friday. The Tigers received the commitment of Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost, who visited the program Thursday. Trost, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman, started 11 games this past season for the Demon Deacons. He joined Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice as the Tigers' second offensive line addition. Trost will join Missouri with one year of eligibility, following his redshirt junior season. Prior to Wake Forest, the Kankakee (Ill.) High product spent four seasons at Indiana State and one season at Michigan State.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old played in all 12 games this past season, making 10 of his 11 starts at right tackle. Trost posted a 70.3 offensive grade, 69.1 run-blocking grade and 68.8 pass-blocking grade in 772 snaps, according to PFF. The Tigers will be without their bookend linemen from 2024 next season, as Marcus Bryant exhausted his eligibility and Armand Membou declared for the NFL Draft. Trost enters the offensive line room with six years of experience behind him.