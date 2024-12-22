Meet: 2026 WR Matt Osterman

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Matt Osterman
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @mattosterman26
Instagram: matthew0sterman
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Training boom 7v7 win performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17834855/674e2648d7231bf1f0cd78d7
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard Work determination leader on and off the field
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
one hand catch against saint lawrence or winning catch against carmel catholic
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
jack parker center at western michigan. grew up with him, he’s like an older brother to me
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
varsity basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
trae taylor 4 star Jc anderson 4 star Braydon trimble 4 star