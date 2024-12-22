Meet: 2026 WR Matt Osterman

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Matt Osterman

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @mattosterman26

Instagram: matthew0sterman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Training boom 7v7 win performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17834855/674e2648d7231bf1f0cd78d7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard Work determination leader on and off the field

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

one hand catch against saint lawrence or winning catch against carmel catholic

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

jack parker center at western michigan. grew up with him, he’s like an older brother to me

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

varsity basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

trae taylor 4 star Jc anderson 4 star Braydon trimble 4 star