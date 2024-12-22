Meet: 2026 S Aiiden Wilkinson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Aiiden Wilkinson
School: Streator
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @1_awilkinson
Instagram: @aiidenromani
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
http://sc.hudl.com/video/3/18023626/675fae32ac67a0b7b1808cdc
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Downhill db, hits hard, quick in coverage, and can play man to man
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My team took a trip down south and played ball over the summer
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson because he is nice
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA