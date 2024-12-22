Meet: 2026 S Aiiden Wilkinson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Aiiden Wilkinson

School: Streator

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @1_awilkinson

Instagram: @aiidenromani

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

http://sc.hudl.com/video/3/18023626/675fae32ac67a0b7b1808cdc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Downhill db, hits hard, quick in coverage, and can play man to man

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My team took a trip down south and played ball over the summer

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson because he is nice

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA