Meet: 2026 OL/DL Zion Elliott

Name: Zion Elliott

School: Chicago Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OT/OG/NT

Twitter: @ZionElliott71

Instagram: @71.zion.e

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training OL mafia and I lift weights with my school program Caravan tough.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22677990/67292d1fea00f6f83ae03a25

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Unique qualities I would bring to a college football program are my hardworking, persistent effort. I have gregarious personality and am able to connect with people and I don’t stop working when adversity hits.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments in my playing career to this point was winning the state championship with my current team (CMCHS) and getting the experience of winning the state championship as a sophomore on my previous team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams is my favorite football player because of the challenges he’s been through in life and his aggressive playing style.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I wrestle.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nathan Marshall the 5 star DE/WR for Fenwick.