Meet: 2026 OL Kemauri Griffin

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kemauri Griffin

School: Hillcrest

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @KemauriGriffin

Instagram: @Ssgkmoney

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19474236/6732bac0346388faf4802b1c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed, power and strength, good communication

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing against Tinley park high school our homecoming game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey, plays smart with intense and many more

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

My teammates