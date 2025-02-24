Meet: 2026 RB Brody Gish

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Brody Gish
School: Lincoln Way East
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 188 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @Brody_gish20
Instagram: @brodygish20
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Galgano performance systems
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17751645/674520f59073481879b8a500
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, accountability and coachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to play with all of my best friends.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Blake corum. Blake has a great way of maneuvering through traffic and staying balanced on his feet. Even though he is below average height and size he makes up for it with his quick twitch and footwork.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Gabe Hill