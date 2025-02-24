Meet: 2026 RB Brody Gish

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brody Gish

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 188 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Brody_gish20

Instagram: @brodygish20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Galgano performance systems

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17751645/674520f59073481879b8a500

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, accountability and coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to play with all of my best friends.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Blake corum. Blake has a great way of maneuvering through traffic and staying balanced on his feet. Even though he is below average height and size he makes up for it with his quick twitch and footwork.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Gabe Hill