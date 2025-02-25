Watch List: QB Colin Ford

Meet: Get to Know 2027 RB Trevon Williams who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 OLB/LS Andrew Rogus who is our prospect of the day
St. Joseph (Ill.) Ogden 2027 4 star OT Cameron Wagner(6-foot-6, 300 pounds) talks Penn State offer and spring visits
Hinsdale (Ill.) Central junior 3 star OG Gene Riordan (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) added his latest offer from Auburn.
BadgerBlitz.com begins its preview of a critical spring in Madison by outlining the top five position battles to watch
