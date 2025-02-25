Meet: 2026 WR/S Braden Harms

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Branden Harms

School: St. Charles North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: braden_harms

Instagram: bharms_5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16325380/67433d2223225e784781cb95

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a strong work ethic on the field and in the weight room. I bring energy and will always be fully invested in my team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Homecoming game winner over a tough Wheaton Warrenville south team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen because he shows me that not everyone needs D1 offers to make it big

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jake Elliot from Mt Carmel. Vanderbilt Commit QB