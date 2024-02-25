Meet: 2026 RB Casey Etheridge
Name: Casey Etheridge
School: Princeton
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @etheridge_5
Instagram: casey_etheridge1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. We run 7on7 through our school that is about it.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17811926/656132c2478d7f0604f871bc
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m young but I’m a great leader.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating a 5a Sterling team.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite current player is CJ Stroud. Even though he is a quarterback and I am a running back he had to overcome the hate and doubt and above all win a playoff game as a rookie quarterback.