Name: Casey Etheridge

School: Princeton

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @etheridge_5

Instagram: casey_etheridge1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. We run 7on7 through our school that is about it.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17811926/656132c2478d7f0604f871bc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m young but I’m a great leader.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating a 5a Sterling team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite current player is CJ Stroud. Even though he is a quarterback and I am a running back he had to overcome the hate and doubt and above all win a playoff game as a rookie quarterback.