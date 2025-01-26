Meet: 2027 QB Jackson Grabinski

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jackson Grabinski

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @JacksonGrabins1

Instagram: Jackson_Grabinski

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Next level qb training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19498865/672d2398f51e7100e22e5c4a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership and a very strong drive to achieve my goals. I also bring extreme toughness.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Driving 80 yards in a minute and half to beat St. Pats

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dillion Gabriel because he is on the shorter side just like me and I admire his ability to be able to stand in the pocket in deliver while also holding the ability to move and run when he needs to

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Got moved up for playoffs and got a few plays during garbage time but have not started

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Austin Coles 8th grade year