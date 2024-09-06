PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wS1hQUDRWNDJTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTBLWFBQNFY0MlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
My Week 2 Top Games and Picks

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 2. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week.

EDGYTIM's Week 1 record: 8-3

Barrington at Hersey- Barrington saw it's offense explode last week in a lopsided 64-21 win over South Elgin in Week 1 action. The Broncos will again rely on the arm of senior QB Nick Peipert and the Broncos defense is also very solid. Hersey took a rough Week 1 loss to 55-26 to Warren Township as the Blue Devils exploded while the Hersey offense was somewhat held in check. Can the Huskies bound back this week against the Broncos? Is Barrington this good, Hersey not so much....or maybe a little of both?. EDGY's Pick: Barrington

Mt. Carmel at St Rita The annual grudge match between these two long time rivals in the Caravan and the Mustangs. Mt. Carmel and head coach Jordan Lynch lost a close Week 1 game to FCS Hun School but the Caravan showed a lot of positives in that game. St/ Rita took care of Sandburg 27-17 as the Men of Rita got the running game led by senior RB Nick Foster. Can the Caravan bounce back on the road and get a win? Can the Mustangs keep the Caravan around for four quarters and hope to pull out the win in the end? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel

Crete-Monee at St. Charles North- The Warriors dropped a close 27-26 loss to Richards in Week 1 and will again face a tough challenge in the North Stars in St Charles. Crete Monee has a starting lineup filled with speed and athletes and QB Derrin Couch is very capable in getting the Warriors into the end zone. St. Charles North and head coach Rob Pomazak had a strong Week 1 come from behind win over Palatine as senior QB Ethan Plumb had a big game. Can the North Strs defense limit the big play ability of Crete? Can the Warriors defense slow down a versatile St Charles North offense for four quarters? EDGY's Pick: St. Charles North

York at Plainfield North- York was able to pick things up where they left off with an impressive Week 1 27-10 win over Glenbrook South getting new HC Don Gelsomino his first win as a head coach. Plainfield North lost a close one last week to Lockport 28-21 as the Porters were able to get the running game going in the win. North is a pretty solid team this season and will show better this week. York however is just a very solid in all phases and while I can see this one being closer than many might think....I'll take the Dukes for the win. EDGY's Pick: York

Warren Township at Maine South Warren Township was able to manhandle a pretty good Hersey team last week 55-26 as the power running game led by junior RB Aaron Stewart (361 yards rushing 5 TD's) got rolling. Maine South dropped a 49-22 decision to Lincoln Way East as the Hawks had issues really getting the Hawks offense into a higher gear. Again this has the potential to become a really back and forth game...but something tells me this Warren team is locked in this season. EDGY's Pick: Warren Township

Joliet Catholic at Oswego- For some reason I just get the feeling this has a possibility to become a very hard hitting, very physical and a very close game in Oswego. Joliet Catholic had no issues against Iowa City in Week 1 and the Hill's power running game was already in mid season form. Oswego also got a nice win over neighbor Neuqua Valley as the Panthers defense locked down the Wildcats for the 30-7 win. Both play hard nosed football, both love to play bully on defense and whoever is able to get the play action passing game going early should win this game.EDGY's Pick: Joliet Catholic

Naperville Central vs Naperville North at North Central College One of the best overall rivalry games in Chicagoland and yes....it's weird that this is now a crossover/non conference game. Naperville Central got a nice Week 1 win over Hinsdale Central as RB Aidan Clark carried the Redhawks offense to the 24-13 win. Naperville North also got big game from senior QB Jacob Bell as the Huskies beat New Trier 42-14. Can the Central passing game step up tonight and take the pressure off the running game? Can the Naperville North offense spread out the Central defense and keep them back on their heels for four quarters? This should be a good one. EDGY's Pick: Naperville Central

Lincoln Way Central at Providence Catholic It's been decades since Lincoln Way Central and Providence Catholic faced each other on the varsity football field., two schools located 3.8 miles apart. Lincoln Way Central and head coach Dave Woodburn has the Knights very quickly gotten the football program on the right track. The Knights have experience on the offensive side of the football, but a big key will be the play and development of junior QB Drew Woodburn. Providence Catholic lost last Friday on the last play of the game to Wheaton North 23-22 and every game and win remains important for the Celtics the remainder of the regular season. The schedule for Providence is daunting and this week could be considered as almost a must win for the Celtics. Keep an eye on junior QB Leo Slepski along with a younger but very talented starting lineup on both sides of the football. EDGY's Pick: Providence Catholic

Normal West at Normal Community This is yet another long time rivalry game in the Twin Cities that always draws a huge crowd and coverage. Normal West and head coach Nate Fincham held on for a 33-28 win last week over Peoria Notre Dame. The Wildcats have a lot of inexperience back this season but this is also a talented roster led by junior QB Jrue Mangruem. Normal Community had little issues with Peoria Richwoods in Week 1 posting a 55-12 win as senior QB Kyle Beaty along with WR Marquan Gary (Illinois State) are keys to slowing down the Ironmen this fall. I like NCHS here.

EDGY's Pick: Normal Community

Loyola at Glenbard West (Sat) Someone os going to be 0-2 after this game and that's just a not good place to be in. Loyola is still trying to overcome a poor showing in last week's 32=7 loss to East St. Louis as the Ramblers were just locked down by the Flyers for four quarters. Look for Loyola senior QB Ryan Fitzgerald and senior RB Drew MacPherson to get back to work on Saturday. Glenbard West hung in touch but lost to Batavia 35-28 n Saturday. The Hilltoppers got a big game from do it all Terion Oriental and the Hitters have talent on both sides of the football. So which bully can outlast the other here for the win on Saturday? EDGY's Pick: Loyola Academy

