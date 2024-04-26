Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jonathan Helm

School: Glenwood

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @Jonathan_Helm84

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14433693/65641d747bd35108408632fe

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am hard working, self motivated, and coachable.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the second round of the football playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Daniel Helm. He is my favorite because he is my brother, and he is a great person on and off the football field