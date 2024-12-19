Northwestern lands grad transfer long snapper Liam Reardon

Akron grad transfer long snapper Liam Reardon is coming home.

Reardon, who is originally from Chicago and attended Mt. Carmel High School, committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday, he told WildcatReport. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder will replace previous long snapper Will Halkyard, a three-year starter who transferred to TCU earlier this month.

In an example of how quickly things are moving in this transfer portal window for Northwestern, Reardon's recruitment was wrapped up in a three-day period. He told WildcatReport that Northwestern offered him a scholarship on Monday night, and he committed during a visit on Wednesday.