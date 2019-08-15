15. Joliet Catholic- Can the Hilltoppers reload on the offensive line? Time will tell. The Class 5A state champion Hilltoppers had a terrific post-season run which led them to winning the 2018 IHSA Class 5A state title. JCA and head coach Jake Jaworski will need to reload in a few key spots including the offensive line with the lone returning starter back being senior OG Conor Kovas (6-foot-1, 280 pounds). While the Hillmen welcome back several impressive skill kids and a few up and coming names, getting the running game going is always priority number one for this program.





16. Montini Catholic- Can Montini take the next step and win the Class 5A state title? Possibly. Montini and head coach Mike Bukovsky will welcome back several key names this fall including 12 returning starters (5 offense 7 defense). The Broncos will be one of the highest ranked teams in 2019 in Class 5A. If Montini can get out of the new CCL/ESCC conference and qualify for the state playoffs in 5A they have a very good chance of making a run (especially in the northern part of the 5A bracket minus a potential East St. Louis team in the southern bracket looming).



17. Crete-Monee- Can the Warriors once again reload and make another deep run in 6A? Yes. The Warriors and head coach John Konecki has build Crete-Monee into one of the most consistent winners in the South suburbs. Crete-Monee will look to capture another Southland conference title (Crete has now won 12 consecutive Southland titles) as the conference has expanded with the addition of Thornton, Thornwood and Thornridge this fall. Crete welcomes back 8 starters (6 offense 2 defense) and while the offense has some key names back led by senior QB Trayvon Rudolph the defense will need to be rebuilt. Crete-Monee always has talent in the program and this football program reloads as well as anyone in Chicagoland.



18. Oak Lawn Richards- Can the Bulldogs replace some key names lost to graduation from a season ago? Yes. No question seeing the standout QB/S Sebastian Castro (Iowa) and several other longtime varsity starters graduate this spring could hurt several other programs, yet Richards will be fine here. The Bulldogs bring back 15 returning starters (7 offense 8 defense) and several playmakers also return in senior RB Leshon Williams and senior WR now playing QB Javon Robinson. The leadership loss no question was big for the Bulldogs but this team will win a lot of games again in 2019.

