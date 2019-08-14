So what is the One Big Question facing several of the Top Chicagoland teams heading into the upcoming season? Today EDGYTIM breaks down the One Big Question facing each team using his 2018 Final Chicagoland Top 30 poll. Make sure to come back soon for the 2019 Free Preseason EDGYTIM.com Top 30 poll , which is available now over on the EDGY Nation forum for all VIP subscribers. One Big Question: Teams 30 thru 26

20. Willowbrook- Will the clock finally strike midnight for the Warriors in 2019? No. The Warriors and head coach Nick Hildreth are one of the best success stories in Chicagoland over the past three seasons. Hildreth and his staff have led Willowbrook to three straight quarterfinal appearances. The program has numbers back in the program and also senior QB/DB Sam Tumilty back in 2019. The Warriors are just simply a blue collar, hard nosed and no nonsense team that just works hard and executes. This summer was the first time that Willowbrook was out of the shadows and seeing this team up close did nothing but show me why exactly this program has won and will continue to win.



21. Phillips- Have the Wildcats met it's match in Class 6A? No. Phillips and head coach Troy McAllister has a 4A sized enrollment but has decided to "play up" in class over the past few seasons. McAllister wants to challenge his football program at the highest level possible while still being competitive. Last season Phillips played "up" in Class 6A and lost to eventual state champion Cary-Grove 34-24 in the 6A quarterfinals. So have the Wildcats met it's match in 6A? Well...certainly the competition level in 6A is strong, yet isn't that exactly what McAllister and Phillips wanted in the first place? I look for the Wildcats to again be very strong in 6A this season and this team can matchup and compete with many 7A and 8A teams as well in my opinion. You have to give teams like Phillips and others big props for wanting to play the best competition possible.



22. Bishop McNamara- Can the Fighting Irish make another deep run in the 4A state playoffs in 2019? Yes. Hall of Fame head coach Rich Zinnani wound up making it all the way to the Class 4A state title game last season, losing to Metro Suburban Blue rival Immaculate Conception. The Fighting Irish bring back several key names from a season ago this season including senior QB Tyler Hiller, RB/LB Owen Jackson plus senior RB/LB Manny Harris and senior RB/LB Caleb Smith. The biggest positional question is can Bishop McNamara reload upfront on the offensive line with just senior OT Isaac Ruder (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) the only returning tarter back in the fold. If the line can come together early this season I like the Fighting Irish to once again make a deep run in 2019.

23. Oak Park-River Forest- Can the Huskies replace several key starters from a season ago? Yes...I think so. OPRF and head coach John Hoerster had another solid season in 2018 and welcome back some real impact names including junior QB/ATH Jaden McGill. senior RB Nazareth Bryant along with senior OL Fabian Gonzales plus senior DB/LB Daemyen Middlebrooks. Yet the Huskies also have good numbers inside the football program and the overall talent level has also been greatly improved over the past handful of seasons.