So what is the One Big Question facing several of the Top Chicagoland teams heading into the upcoming season? Today EDGYTIM breaks down the One Big Question facing each team using his 2018 Final Chicagoland Top 30 poll.

26. Naperville Central- Will the incoming transfers make that big of an impact? Yes. The addition of sophomore WR Reggie Fluerima (Naperville North) along with four star senior WR Jadon Thompson (Marist) are two major upgrades to an offense that already has some talented names. Giving a very talented dual threat quarterback like sophomore Sam Jackson two more major impact guys? No question Central's offense just ramped up a few extra notches in 2019.

27. Glenbard West- Will the Hitters defense be back in top form in 2019? Whenever head coach Chad Hetlet isn't overly concerned about his defense in the summer, be afraid Hilltoppers opponents. The defense for Glenbard West welcomes back senior OLB Greyson Metz along with plenty of speed and talent. While some new faces will need to step up, the overall talent level looked impressive this summer.

28. Hinsdale Central- How will the Red Devils fare under new head coach Brian Griffin? Griffin, a longtime Hinsdale Central assistant coach took over the reins after former head coach Dan Hartman left for rival Lyons Township. The response from the Red Devils players including senior DB Owen Goss when Griffin was named the new coach was overwhelmingly positive and I fully expect the transition to be very smooth this fall.

29. Hillcrest- Can the Hawks reload and make another deep run in 5A? Sure. The Hawks and head coach Mo Weaver had a terrific run last fall, losing to Joliet Catholic in the semifinals. Gone are some key names but Hillcrest has several talented underclassmen with the likes of junior RB Mar'Kiese Irvin, junior WR/DB plus junior QB Robert Myles and WR/DB Bobby Jones. The Hawks will be just fine this fall.