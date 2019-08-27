News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 13:45:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Rankings Don't Matter

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2019 EDGYTIM.com Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 Team Poll

2019 IHSA Football Kickoff is now only days away, and make sure to listen to the newest edition to the EDGYTIM.com Radio network called Rankings Don't Matter. In today's edition of the Rankings Don't Matter podcast EDGYTIM gives you his thoughts behind his 2019 Preseason EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 Team poll.

Podcast: Rankings Don't Matter August 25th 2019



Tlltzm5gsxgifjsssyct
Hurry! Take advantage of this limited time offer

Make sure to follow the EDGYTIM.com Radio Network today, now available on ITunes.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}