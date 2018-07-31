Yorkville (Ill) junior quarterback prospect Josh Beetham (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) has been very busy this summer and wrapped up his college camps with a loaded camp schedule which included stops at Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, Miami of Ohio and Marshall. Beetham recaps his recent camps, recruiting news and more in this update.

"I had a busy last week of camps," Beetham said. "My Dad and I put a lot of miles on the car over the last week, I ended up camping at Western Kentucky last Thursday, Appalachian State the following day then I also camped at Miami of Ohio on Saturday then Marshall on Sunday."

Beetham, who is now on break from his team until the official first day of practice on Monday recapped his weekend camp travels.

"I thought that overall the camps went well. They all seemed to be pretty similar camps and included tested and one on ones. The camps overall gave me a chance to see each school in person along with getting a chance to work with the different coaches at each school. Overall it's a good experience and all of the coaches said that they want to see my early season video."

Beetham is now focused solely on his team the rest of the summer.

"We are on a week break this week and then it's back to practice on Monday so I'm going to rest up and be ready to go on Monday. Our team was looking really good in camp this summer. We are really bonding as a team and you can feel how everyone is connecting. Our offense is really competing hard and our defense is legit. Our team has big potential for this season."

Does Beetham have any individual goals set for the upcoming season?

"My goal is to do everything I can to help us win games this season. Individually I want to throw for 2,000 yards and to also get multiple receivers to get 30 plus catches this season.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today