Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic senior QB Johnny Weber (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) made a recent unofficial visit to Southeast Missouri State University and soon after that visit added an offer from the Redhawks and gave the SEMO Redhawks his verbal commitment. Weber discusses his college decision here.

"Southeast Missouri State just has everything I'm looking for in a school," Weber said. "I made a recent unofficial visit and the visit just went great. The coaches at SEMO made me feel so welcomed and also made me feel wanted and needed and they definitely have a plan for me."



Weber pointed towards a few key factors which led to him giving Southeast Missouri State his verbal commitment.

"I was able to throw this summer in front of the SEMO coaches at both the Lindenwood and the UIndy mega camps and they have been recruiting me ever since. SEMO has a great coaching staff and I've been able to build up a great relationship with the coaches at SEMO already, even before I showed up on campus. The coaches really showed me everything that they are all about along with what SEMO is all about. The football program at SEMO has really become a nationally ranked program in FCS and they are really getting things rolling. Coach Tuke (Tom Matukewicz) is just a great coach who has turned the football program around at SEMO and it's just a great program and school heading in the right direction."

So which other schools did Weber consider before committing to Southeast Missouri State?

"I had a D2 offer from CentralMissouri along with a lot of interest from schools at several different levels. The best offer I had was SEMO and once I made my unofficial visit I was sold on really everything that SEMO has to offer. They made my decision pretty easy in the end. The distance from home was really never a factor for me or my family. We have a family motorhome and we've been traveling all over the country for different sports for a long time now so distance really doesn't matter to me."



Weber is also thrilled to put his recruiting process behind him this summer.

"It definitely feels good to have my recruiting process behind me. It makes it so much easier for me to just focus now on my team and my senior season. I don't need to worry about my recruiting anymore and wonder where I'll be going for college. The hardest part of the recruiting process was just trying to figure out what the college coaches really wanted and if you are going to be an offer kid for them. Just waiting on the schools to make a decision on if they would offer you was stressful."

