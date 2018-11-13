New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic junior offensive guard prospect Jake Renfro (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) recently wrapped up his junior season. Renfro also has made a few recent college game day visits to both Illinois and Western Michigan and recaps his recruiting and his recent college visits here.

"The season ended way too early," Renfro said. "We just had our team banquet and I was named as the offensive MVP which was a nice surprise. I also went to visit Western Michigan a few weeks ago and also to Illinois when they played Minnesota."

Renfro, who's Dad Richard played at Illinois recapped his latest visit to the Champaign campus.

"My Dad played at Illinois so I'm already pretty familiar with Illinois and we've been going to games for years. It was a big win for the Illini over Minnesota. I just liked it at Illinois a lot. Illinois has a great campus and stadium. I had a chance to see the weight room a bit when we checked in. The overall game atmosphere was great at Illinois and overall it was a great game day experience."

Renfro also enjoyed his recent visit to Western Michigan.

"I went to Western Michigan a few weeks ago when they played Ohio on a Thursday night and outside of the fact that they lost it was a really nice visit. Everything at Western Michigan was really nice. It was my first recruit visit to WMU so we got there, checked in then ate before the game then went and watched the game. I also had time to talk to Jake Morerland who's the offensive coordinator and the offensive line coach. The Western Michigan coaches said that they really like me as a player. WMU has a really great stadium along with huge fan support "

So which schools have remained in touch with Renfro this fall.

"Besides Illinois and Western Michigan I've also been in contact with South Dakota State, Miami of Ohio and Cincinnati. I'm pretty much done with visits. My Dad and I are thinking about going to Cincinnati on Friday but I'm not sure that it will happen."

So what's Renfro's winter plans?

"I'm back wrestling now and between wrestling workouts I'm also lifting and working on my speed and agility."

