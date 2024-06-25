Advertisement

Carroll seems like he gets taller every time we see him. The recent Alabama commit has been measured in at 6-foot-7 this spring but hasn't added any bad weight to his frame. Carroll's imposing build would make him a first-off-the-bus candidate for any team.

Ffrench isn't the tallest receiver here but his 6-foot-2 frame has filled out nicely and he has a great wingspan. The borderline five-star Jacksonville native has an imposing presence to him and it's noticeable when he walks in the room. Any team in the country would love to add a player with his long arms and physical presence to their receiver corps.

Iheanacho is easily the largest prospect in attendance. The 6-foot-7, 340-pound five-star fills the doorway when he walks in the room. This is only the second camp of Iheanacho's career but his lack of experience against these highly ranked players may not matter with the size and strength he brings to the field.

Nathan Owusu-Boateng

Ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2025 class, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Owusu-Boateng lands on the All-Lobby team. A shade over 6-foot-2, the IMG Academy standout wows from a physical perspective and the testing numbers he's posted this offseason back that up. He was even looking for the hotel gym after finishing the check-in process on Tuesday.

Owen Strebig

Strebig may look lean but the 6-foot-8 Notre Dame commit tips the scales at 300 pounds. He has an 82-inch wingspan with 38-inch arms. Those measurables put him in line with offensive linemen who are picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

Brame hasn't done any events this offseason but he really impressed when he walked into the check-in room. His muscled up 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame will be a lot for defenders to handle. If he's athletic on the field on Wednesday as he is on film, Brame could be primed for a standout performance.

Pettijohn ranks as the No. 3 linebacker in the 2025 class but he has the size and athletic profile to push up the rankings. He's 6-foot-2, 215 pounds with a 6-foot-4 wingspan and elite speed measurables. In the past he's posted a 4.6 40-yard dash and a 7.1 3-cone drill.

Autry was one of the biggest to come through check-in on Tuesday. The Auburn commit is 6-foot-5 and well over 300-pounds but he has slimmed out a bit over the last couple months. Offensive linemen will have a very difficult time getting any push against Autry in the middle of the defensive line.

Williams has a lot to prove on the field come Wednesday and he has the physical traits to compete with the best offensive linemen in attendance. The Michigan commit is 6-foot-6 with a wingspan around 80 inches, which puts him in rare company among 2025 defensive ends.

There may not be a more formidable quarterback in the 2025 class than St. Clair. The Ohio State commit is 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and hands that are nearly 10 inches wide. St. Clair has a similar physical build to former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

McCoy doesn't look like he weighs nearly 250 pounds, but his 6-foot-6 frame is pretty massive for a 2026 prospect. The defensive end out of Mississippi ran a sub-4.8 40-yard dash this offseason and has an 80-inch wingspan with 36-inch arms.

