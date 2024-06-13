Wisconsin's first commit in its 2025 class, Landyn Locke, was at camp and looked sharp. He went through all of the drills with the rest of the quarterbacks, under the watchful eye of head coach Luke Fickell.

Locke understandably still needs to add some mass, but in person, he has an impressive skillset. He moves outside of the pocket very well for a 6-foot-4 Pro Style quarterback. Locke pairs that with a very live arm, and extra time to work with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo can only be beneficial to the Badgers' quarterback of the future.