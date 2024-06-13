Advertisement
Standouts from Wisconsin's second football camp: All eyes on QBs

Seamus Rohrer • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@seamus_rohrer

MADISON — Wisconsin held its second All Position Showcase Camp on Thursday afternoon. There was a slightly smaller group of prospects in attendance, but plenty of players still stood out during the session.

Practice was held inside Camp Randall Stadium this time around. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile the key takeaways.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Future Badger gunslinger in attendance 

Wisconsin's first commit in its 2025 class, Landyn Locke, was at camp and looked sharp. He went through all of the drills with the rest of the quarterbacks, under the watchful eye of head coach Luke Fickell.

Locke understandably still needs to add some mass, but in person, he has an impressive skillset. He moves outside of the pocket very well for a 6-foot-4 Pro Style quarterback. Locke pairs that with a very live arm, and extra time to work with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo can only be beneficial to the Badgers' quarterback of the future.

