The 54th Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami will feature a handful of names from the State of Illinois. Enjoy this look back at the some familiar Land of Lincoln names now playing on the biggest stage this Sunday.

OL Nick Allgretti Lincoln-Way East (Illinois)- Allgretti, was a 7th round selection of the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft and has appeared in seven games this year as a rookie. Allegretti was a three star ranked offensive center by Rivals.com in the Class of 2014 was also a three year varsity starter for the Griffins and head coach Rob Zvonar along with being an All State selection in his junior and senior season. Allegretti signed with Illinois over offers from Cincinnati, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan. He also had strong interest from Indiana, Purdue, Nebraska, Boston College, and Duke.

RB Tevin Coleman Oak Forest (Indiana)- Coleman, who was a 3rd round selection of the Atlanta Falcons of the 2015 NFL Draft and played for the Falcons for four seasons before signing a two year free agent contract with the 49ers in March of 2019. Coleman was a three star ranked running back by Rivals.com in the Class of 2012 and was an All State selection in his senior season for the Bengals and head coach Brian McDonough. Coleman was also played receiver, quarterback, defensive back and returned kicks and punts for the Bengals in his high school career. Coleman signed with Indiana after considering offers from Michigan State, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, West Virginia, Syracuse, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Rolling Meadows (Eastern Illinois)- Garoppolo, who was a second round selection of the New England Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft was then traded by the Patriots to the 49ers in October of 2017. Garoppolo was a two star ranked quarterback by Rivals.com in the Class of 2010 and was a back to back all conference and all area selection. Garoppolo signed with Eastern Illinois after considering offers from Illinois State and Montana State while also drawing recruiting interest from the likes of Purdue and Northern Illinois.