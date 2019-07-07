Team Preview: Byron
School: Byron
Mascot: Tigers
Conference: Big Northern Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Jeff Boyer
Assistant Coaches: Sean Considine Eric Yerly Brad Miller Scott Spahr Nick Elsbury Terry Jenkins Andy Donaldson David Norris
2018 results: 13-1 (9-0) Big Northern Conference. The Tigers made the Class 3A state playoff field and defeated Alleman, Princeton, Lisle and Herscher then lost to Monticello in the Class 3A state title game.
2019 Byron Tigers schedule
vs Winnebago
vs Stillman Valley
vs Rock Falls
@ Oregon
vs North Boone
@ Mendota
@ Rockford Lutheran
vs Genoa-Kingston
@ Dixon
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ben Carlson
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
185
|
Isaac Stickler
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Drake Snodgrass
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
165
|
Tyler Elsbury
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
295
|
Peyton Lind
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
240
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ian Palzkill
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Drake Snodgrass
|
FS
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
165
|
Tyler Elsbury
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
295
|
Peyton Lind
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
240
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Dayne Snodgrass
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
145
|
Izaiah Schultz
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Carson Wilsie
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Noah Salamone
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Dylan Collins
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Hunter Lemke
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
2019 Byron Tigers Summer/7on7 plans
Pontiac 7 on 7
Byron 7 on 7
Did you know....that Byron head coach Jeff Boyer has posted a 61-21 record in his seven seasons at Byron, including going 35-3 over the past three seasons.