News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-07 07:20:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Byron

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Byron Tigers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Lgpo8rfusqmrsvyek2ho

School: Byron

Mascot: Tigers

Conference: Big Northern Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Jeff Boyer

Assistant Coaches: Sean Considine Eric Yerly Brad Miller Scott Spahr Nick Elsbury Terry Jenkins Andy Donaldson David Norris

2018 results: 13-1 (9-0) Big Northern Conference. The Tigers made the Class 3A state playoff field and defeated Alleman, Princeton, Lisle and Herscher then lost to Monticello in the Class 3A state title game.

2019 Byron Tigers schedule

vs Winnebago

vs Stillman Valley

vs Rock Falls

@ Oregon

vs North Boone

@ Mendota

@ Rockford Lutheran

vs Genoa-Kingston

@ Dixon

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ben Carlson

QB

2020

6-foot-3

185

Isaac Stickler

RB

2020

6-foot-0

200

Drake Snodgrass

RB

2020

6-foot-1

165

Tyler Elsbury

OL

2020

6-foot-5

295

Peyton Lind

OL

2020

6-foot-1

240
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ian Palzkill

LB

2020

5-foot-9

160

Drake Snodgrass

FS

2020

6-foot-1

165

Tyler Elsbury

DL

2020

6-foot-5

295

Peyton Lind

DL

2020

6-foot-1

240
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Dayne Snodgrass

CB

2020

5-foot-10

145

Izaiah Schultz

DL

2020

5-foot-9

160

Carson Wilsie

LB

2020

5-foot-9

170

Noah Salamone

OL

2020

5-foot-10

230

Dylan Collins

DL

2020

6-foot-2

175

Hunter Lemke

OL

2020

5-foot-10

200

2019 Byron Tigers Summer/7on7 plans

Pontiac 7 on 7

Byron 7 on 7

Did you know....that Byron head coach Jeff Boyer has posted a 61-21 record in his seven seasons at Byron, including going 35-3 over the past three seasons.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}