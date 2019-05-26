Team Preview: Elmwood Park
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Elmwood Park Tigers here.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mike Stranski
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
David Neira
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-4
|
135
|
Keon Grimes
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Gio Vega
|
OG
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
205
|
Dom Carracci
|
OG
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
195
|
Ben Robbs
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Matt Montanez
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
155
|
Joe Williams
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Antonio Walters
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
145
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Danny Diaz
|
WR
|
2021
|
Jam Escarpita
|
WR
|
2021
|
Michael Uyeda
|
C
|
2022
|
Robert Scales
|
OT/DE
|
2022
School: Elmwood Park
Mascot: Tigers
Conference: Metro Suburban
Team Twitter: @EPTigerFball
Head Coach: Dylan Mack
Assistant Coaches: Gabe Ostrander Mario Fiorito Chad Nardi Tony Sylvester Eric Lewis Dwayne Frenc
2018 results: 8-3 (4-1) Metro Suburban Red. The Tigers made the 2018 Class 5A IHSA state football playoff field.The Tigers beat Back of the Yards then lost to Evergreen Park in second round action.
2019 Elmwood Park Tigers schedule
Week 1 - @ St. Joes
Week 2 - vs Lisle
Week 3 - @ Ridgewood
Week 4 - vs St. Eds
Week 5 - vs Westmont
Week 6 - @ Christ the King
Week 7 - vs Guerin Prep
Week 8 - @ Chicago Christian
Week 9 - @ Bishop Mac
2019 Elmwood Park Tigers Summer/7on7 plans
We have summer camp June-July. We will be at West Aurora's 7 on 7.
Did you know...that under head coach Dylan Mack, Elmwood Park has made back to back IHSA state football playoff appearances (2017/2018). The back to back IHSA state playoff appearances are the first in school history.