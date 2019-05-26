News More News
Team Preview: Elmwood Park

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Elmwood Park Tigers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mike Stranski

QB

2020

6-foot-2

185

David Neira

RB

2020

5-foot-4

135

Keon Grimes

WR

2020

6-foot-2

185

Gio Vega

OG

2020

5-foot-8

205

Dom Carracci

OG

2020

5-foot-9

195

Ben Robbs

OT

2020

6-foot-2

215
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Matt Montanez

CB

2020

5-foot-10

155

Joe Williams

LB

2021

6-foot-0

160

Antonio Walters

CB

2020

5-foot-10

145
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Danny Diaz

WR

2021

Jam Escarpita

WR

2021

Michael Uyeda

C

2022

Robert Scales

OT/DE

2022

School: Elmwood Park

Mascot: Tigers

Conference: Metro Suburban

Team Twitter: @EPTigerFball

Head Coach: Dylan Mack

Assistant Coaches: Gabe Ostrander Mario Fiorito Chad Nardi Tony Sylvester Eric Lewis Dwayne Frenc

2018 results: 8-3 (4-1) Metro Suburban Red. The Tigers made the 2018 Class 5A IHSA state football playoff field.The Tigers beat Back of the Yards then lost to Evergreen Park in second round action.

2019 Elmwood Park Tigers schedule

Week 1 - @ St. Joes

Week 2 - vs Lisle

Week 3 - @ Ridgewood

Week 4 - vs St. Eds

Week 5 - vs Westmont

Week 6 - @ Christ the King

Week 7 - vs Guerin Prep

Week 8 - @ Chicago Christian

Week 9 - @ Bishop Mac

2019 Elmwood Park Tigers Summer/7on7 plans

We have summer camp June-July. We will be at West Aurora's 7 on 7.

Did you know...that under head coach Dylan Mack, Elmwood Park has made back to back IHSA state football playoff appearances (2017/2018). The back to back IHSA state playoff appearances are the first in school history.

