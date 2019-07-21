News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-21 07:52:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: GCMS

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Gibson City Melvin Sibley Falcons here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Eizkrerryzkvdlrgvqje

School: Gibson City Melvin Sibley

Mascot: Falcons

Conference: Herst of Illinois Conference

Team Twitter: @GCMSFalcon

Head Coach: Mike Allen

Assistant Coaches: Chad Augspurger-Def. Coord., Seeff Grauer, Kip Rutledge, Rob Schmitt, Jamie Sexton, Colton Leake, Jamie Sexton, Brandon Luttrell, Brandon Shaw

2018 results: 14-0 (5-0) Heart of Illinois Conference. The Falcons made the Class 2A state playoff field and defeated Watseka, Chicago Hope, Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Eastland Pearl City then beat Maroa Forsyth to capture the 2018 Class 2A state title.

2019 GCMS Falcons schedule

vs Paxton Buckely Loda

vs Eureka

@ Heyworth

@ Fieldcrest

vs Fisher

@ Tri Valley

vs Leroy

vs El Paso

@ Deer Creek Mackinaw

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Keegan Kutemeier

OC

2020

5-foot-10

230

Jordan Lee

OG

2020

5-foot-10

240

Daniel Jones

WB

2020

5-foot-7

160

Payton Kean

FB

2020

5-foot-9

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Keegan Kutemeier

LB

2020

5-foot-10

230

Aidan Laugherty

FS

2022

5-foot-10

160
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Aidan Laughery

RB

Markus Miguel

OL/DL

Cade Elliott

QB/DB

Isaiah Chatman

RB/LB

Jordan Blake

OL/DL

2019 GCMS Falcons Summer/7on7 plans

Clifton Central 7on7 July 27th

Did you know....that GCMS head coach Mike Allen has posted an outstanding 129-63 record over the past 18 seasons at GCMS. Allen led the Falcons to back to back 2A state titles over the past two seasons (2017/2018).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}