Team Preview: GCMS
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Gibson City Melvin Sibley Falcons here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Gibson City Melvin Sibley
Mascot: Falcons
Conference: Herst of Illinois Conference
Team Twitter: @GCMSFalcon
Head Coach: Mike Allen
Assistant Coaches: Chad Augspurger-Def. Coord., Seeff Grauer, Kip Rutledge, Rob Schmitt, Jamie Sexton, Colton Leake, Jamie Sexton, Brandon Luttrell, Brandon Shaw
2018 results: 14-0 (5-0) Heart of Illinois Conference. The Falcons made the Class 2A state playoff field and defeated Watseka, Chicago Hope, Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Eastland Pearl City then beat Maroa Forsyth to capture the 2018 Class 2A state title.
2019 GCMS Falcons schedule
vs Paxton Buckely Loda
vs Eureka
@ Heyworth
@ Fieldcrest
vs Fisher
@ Tri Valley
vs Leroy
vs El Paso
@ Deer Creek Mackinaw
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Keegan Kutemeier
|
OC
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Jordan Lee
|
OG
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
240
|
Daniel Jones
|
WB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
160
|
Payton Kean
|
FB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
195
|
Keegan Kutemeier
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Aidan Laugherty
|
FS
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|Name
|Position
|
Aidan Laughery
|
RB
|
Markus Miguel
|
OL/DL
|
Cade Elliott
|
QB/DB
|
Isaiah Chatman
|
RB/LB
|
Jordan Blake
|
OL/DL
2019 GCMS Falcons Summer/7on7 plans
Clifton Central 7on7 July 27th
Did you know....that GCMS head coach Mike Allen has posted an outstanding 129-63 record over the past 18 seasons at GCMS. Allen led the Falcons to back to back 2A state titles over the past two seasons (2017/2018).