Team Preview: Glenwood

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Glenwood Titans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Dxk6ydsd4lplcavtw9j9

School: Glenwood

Mascot: Titans

Conference: Central State 8 Conference

Team Twitter: @GlenwoodFB

Head Coach: David Hay

Assistant Coaches: Trevor Lehnen - Offensive Coordinator Mike Janke - O Line Vondel Edgar - Quarterbacks Henry Banks - Running Backs and Defensive Backs Bryan Pruitt - D Line Josh Atwood - Linebackers Jeff Kirkendoll - Assist O/D Line, Sophomores Joe Wail - Freshmen Josh Meisner - Freshmen Brian Stapleton - Freshmen

2018 results: 9-2 (8-1) Central State 8 Conference. The Titans made the Class 6A state playoff field. Glenwood defeated Lemont then lost to Crete-Monee is second round action.

2019 Glenwood Titans schedule

@ Lanphier

vs SHG

vs Springfield

@ Decatur Eisenhower

@ Jacksonville

vs Decatur MacArthur

@ U High

vs Southeast

vs Rochester

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Luke Lehnen

QB

2020

5-foot-11

180

Tyler Burris

TE

2020

6-foot-3

195

Jason Hansbrough

RB

2020

5-foot-8

165

Eli Vogler

WR

2020

6-foot-4

190

Mitch Hutmacher

HB

2020

5-foot-11

210

Logan Crumly

OC

2020

5-foot-10

200
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tyler Burris

LB

2020

6-foot-3

195

Jason Hansbrough

CB

2020

5-foot-8

165

Mitch Humbacher

DE

2020

5-foot-11

210

Tyler Estes

FS

2020

6-foot-2

170

Sam Knepler

DT

2020

5-foot-11

220

Hunter Dees

DT

2021

6-foot-0

210

Austin Bush

DB

2021

5-foot-11

175

Ben Knepler

LB

2021

6-foot-0

195
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Narkel LeFlore

RB/DB

2020

5-foot-8

170

Craig Erickson

OL

2020

6-foot-5

270

Chelky Blaise

RB/DB

2020

5-foot-9

170

Amir Upshaw

RB/DB

2021

5-foot-9

190

Jake Burris

QB

2021

5-foot-10

170

Mitch Kilby

WR/DB

2021

6-foot-4

165

2019 Glenwood Titans Summer/7on7 plans

Illinois State 7on7 - June 29th

Titan (Home) 7on7 - July 12th

Illinois Wesleyan Team Camp - July 14th-17th

Sweet Corn Festival (Chatham) 7on7 - July 19th

Washington HS 7on7 - July 27th

Did you know....that Glenwood has made the IHSA state playoff field in 21 out of the past 22 seasons?

{{ article.author_name }}