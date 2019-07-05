Team Preview: Glenwood
School: Glenwood
Mascot: Titans
Conference: Central State 8 Conference
Team Twitter: @GlenwoodFB
Head Coach: David Hay
Assistant Coaches: Trevor Lehnen - Offensive Coordinator Mike Janke - O Line Vondel Edgar - Quarterbacks Henry Banks - Running Backs and Defensive Backs Bryan Pruitt - D Line Josh Atwood - Linebackers Jeff Kirkendoll - Assist O/D Line, Sophomores Joe Wail - Freshmen Josh Meisner - Freshmen Brian Stapleton - Freshmen
2018 results: 9-2 (8-1) Central State 8 Conference. The Titans made the Class 6A state playoff field. Glenwood defeated Lemont then lost to Crete-Monee is second round action.
2019 Glenwood Titans schedule
@ Lanphier
vs SHG
vs Springfield
@ Decatur Eisenhower
@ Jacksonville
vs Decatur MacArthur
@ U High
vs Southeast
vs Rochester
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Luke Lehnen
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Tyler Burris
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|
Jason Hansbrough
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
165
|
Eli Vogler
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
190
|
Mitch Hutmacher
|
HB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
210
|
Logan Crumly
|
OC
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tyler Burris
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|
Jason Hansbrough
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
165
|
Mitch Humbacher
|
DE
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
210
|
Tyler Estes
|
FS
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
Sam Knepler
|
DT
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
220
|
Hunter Dees
|
DT
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|
Austin Bush
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Ben Knepler
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Narkel LeFlore
|
RB/DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|
Craig Erickson
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
270
|
Chelky Blaise
|
RB/DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Amir Upshaw
|
RB/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
190
|
Jake Burris
|
QB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Mitch Kilby
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
165
2019 Glenwood Titans Summer/7on7 plans
Illinois State 7on7 - June 29th
Titan (Home) 7on7 - July 12th
Illinois Wesleyan Team Camp - July 14th-17th
Sweet Corn Festival (Chatham) 7on7 - July 19th
Washington HS 7on7 - July 27th
Did you know....that Glenwood has made the IHSA state playoff field in 21 out of the past 22 seasons?