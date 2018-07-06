EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Joliet West Tigers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that first year head coach Bill Lech is making a homecoming of sorts this fall. Lech, who had a successful run at York also was an assistant coach under former Joliet Township head coach Bill Wienke. Lech replaces former Joliet West head coach Jason Aubry who resigned after the 2017 season.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Joliet West Tigers? The Tigers made the IHSA state playoffs a season ago but will undergo a new head coach in Bill Lech this summer. The Tigers will also need to replace several starters on both sides of the football along with transfer loss of 2017 starting QB Jaxon Aubry. Look for Lech to dig deep into a school body that has never been short on athletes this fall.

Keep an Eye on: Joliet West senior WR Kevon Dorris. Dorris will be a three year varsity starter in 2018 and a four year letter winner for the Tigers this fall. Dorris, who is also a multi-sport athlete at Joliet West has very good speed with big play capabilities.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Joliet West Tigers? 5-4/4-5