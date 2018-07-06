Team Preview: Joliet West
School: Joliet West
Mascot: Tigers
Conference: Southwest Prairie
Head Coach: Bill Lech
Assistant Coaches: Harry Hessling, Patrick Lauer, Seandell Davis-Seiter, Kevin Kusnik, Mike O'Malley, Pete Nackovic, Diondrey Hood, Jeff Peterson
2017 results: 5-5 (5-4) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Tigers made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Lincoln-Way East in opening round action.
2018 Joliet West Tigers schedule
08/24/2018* Fri @ Plainfield North HS A 7:00 PM Plainfield North HS -
08/31/2018* Fri vs. Oswego East High School H 6:30 PM Klootwyk Stadium -
09/07/2018* Fri @ Plainfield South High School A 7:00 PM Plainfield South HS -
09/15/2018* Sat vs. Oswego High School H 1:00 PM Klootwyk Stadium -
09/21/2018* Fri @ Romeoville High School A 7:00 PM Romeoville HS -
09/28/2018* Fri vs. Plainfield East HS - HOMECOMING H 6:30 PM Klootwyk Stadium - 10/06/2018* Sat @ Plainfield Central High School A 1:00 PM Plainfield Central HS - 10/12/2018* Fri vs. Minooka Community High School - senior day H 6:30 PM Klootwyk Stadium -
10/20/2018* Sat @ Joliet Central HS A 1:00 PM Joliet Central HS -
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Joe Signorile
|
OL
|
6-foot-5
|
270
|
Anthony Peterson
|
OL
|
6-foot-1
|
245
|
Nathan Allen
|
OL
|
6-foot-5
|
270
|
Kevon Dorris
|
WR
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Tyler Barnette
|
CB
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Brad Hyde
|
DL
|
5-foot-11
|
240
|
Lashawn Walker
|
OLB
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
DJ Dobbs
|
WR
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Jeremy Pullen
|
CB
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Alfonzo Sanchez
|
QB/WR
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Connor Cronin
|
WR
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Hunter Brook
|
WR
|
6-foot-3
|
180
2018 Joliet West Tigers Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that first year head coach Bill Lech is making a homecoming of sorts this fall. Lech, who had a successful run at York also was an assistant coach under former Joliet Township head coach Bill Wienke. Lech replaces former Joliet West head coach Jason Aubry who resigned after the 2017 season.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Joliet West Tigers? The Tigers made the IHSA state playoffs a season ago but will undergo a new head coach in Bill Lech this summer. The Tigers will also need to replace several starters on both sides of the football along with transfer loss of 2017 starting QB Jaxon Aubry. Look for Lech to dig deep into a school body that has never been short on athletes this fall.
Keep an Eye on: Joliet West senior WR Kevon Dorris. Dorris will be a three year varsity starter in 2018 and a four year letter winner for the Tigers this fall. Dorris, who is also a multi-sport athlete at Joliet West has very good speed with big play capabilities.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Joliet West Tigers? 5-4/4-5