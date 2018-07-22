Ticker
Team Preview: Providence Catholic

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Providence Catholic Celtics here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Providence Catholic

Mascot: Celtics

Conference: CCL Blue Conference

Twitter: @CelticsFootball

Head Coach: Mark Coglianese

Assistant Coaches: Jim Strimel D-Coord Matt Hunniford O-Cord

2017 results: 8-5 (2-2) CCL Blue Conference. The Celtics made the Class 6A state playoff field. The Celtics defeated Richards, Normal West and St Laurence then lost to Nazareth Academy in the semifinal round.

2018 Providence Catholic Celtics schedule

vs Lockport at NIU

vs Morgan Park

vs St. Laurence

@ St. Rita

vs Brother Rice

vs Hope Academy

@ Mount Carmel

vs Montini

@ Loyola Academy

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year

DeWhon Gavin

HBack

2019

Jake Renfro

OL

2020

TJ Galligani

OL

2020

Jerrell Wright

WR

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Max Pignotti

DB

2020

Antonio Tuminello

LB

2019

2018 Providence Catholic Celtics Summer/7on7 plans

7 on 7 at DGS July 14

Andrew July 18

Did you know...that Providence Catholic has won 10 state football titles (1987/1991/1994/1995/1996/1997/2001/2002/2004/2014) and also placed second in state 3 times (1998/2000/2009).

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Providence Catholic Celtics? The Celtics made a nice run in 2017, making it to the Class 6A semifinal round. The Celtics in 2018? Look for Providence Catholic to reload especially on the defensive side of the football.

Keep an Eye on: Providence Catholic junior offensive linemen Jake Renfro. Renfro (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) is a big, strong and very quick offensive linemen to watch in the Class of 2020. Renfro has been impressive at various college camps this summer.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Providence Catholic Celtics? 5-4/4-5

