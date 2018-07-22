Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details. EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Providence Catholic Celtics here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Providence Catholic Mascot: Celtics Conference: CCL Blue Conference Twitter: @CelticsFootball Head Coach: Mark Coglianese Assistant Coaches: Jim Strimel D-Coord Matt Hunniford O-Cord 2017 results: 8-5 (2-2) CCL Blue Conference. The Celtics made the Class 6A state playoff field. The Celtics defeated Richards, Normal West and St Laurence then lost to Nazareth Academy in the semifinal round. 2018 Providence Catholic Celtics schedule vs Lockport at NIU vs Morgan Park vs St. Laurence @ St. Rita vs Brother Rice vs Hope Academy @ Mount Carmel vs Montini @ Loyola Academy

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year DeWhon Gavin HBack 2019 Jake Renfro OL 2020 TJ Galligani OL 2020 Jerrell Wright WR 2020

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Max Pignotti DB 2020 Antonio Tuminello LB 2019

2018 Providence Catholic Celtics Summer/7on7 plans 7 on 7 at DGS July 14 Andrew July 18 Did you know...that Providence Catholic has won 10 state football titles (1987/1991/1994/1995/1996/1997/2001/2002/2004/2014) and also placed second in state 3 times (1998/2000/2009).