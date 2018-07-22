Team Preview: Providence Catholic
School: Providence Catholic
Mascot: Celtics
Conference: CCL Blue Conference
Twitter: @CelticsFootball
Head Coach: Mark Coglianese
Assistant Coaches: Jim Strimel D-Coord Matt Hunniford O-Cord
2017 results: 8-5 (2-2) CCL Blue Conference. The Celtics made the Class 6A state playoff field. The Celtics defeated Richards, Normal West and St Laurence then lost to Nazareth Academy in the semifinal round.
2018 Providence Catholic Celtics schedule
vs Lockport at NIU
vs Morgan Park
vs St. Laurence
@ St. Rita
vs Brother Rice
vs Hope Academy
@ Mount Carmel
vs Montini
@ Loyola Academy
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
DeWhon Gavin
|
HBack
|
2019
|
Jake Renfro
|
OL
|
2020
|
TJ Galligani
|
OL
|
2020
|
Jerrell Wright
|
WR
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Max Pignotti
|
DB
|
2020
|
Antonio Tuminello
|
LB
|
2019
2018 Providence Catholic Celtics Summer/7on7 plans
7 on 7 at DGS July 14
Andrew July 18
Did you know...that Providence Catholic has won 10 state football titles (1987/1991/1994/1995/1996/1997/2001/2002/2004/2014) and also placed second in state 3 times (1998/2000/2009).
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Providence Catholic Celtics? The Celtics made a nice run in 2017, making it to the Class 6A semifinal round. The Celtics in 2018? Look for Providence Catholic to reload especially on the defensive side of the football.
Keep an Eye on: Providence Catholic junior offensive linemen Jake Renfro. Renfro (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) is a big, strong and very quick offensive linemen to watch in the Class of 2020. Renfro has been impressive at various college camps this summer.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Providence Catholic Celtics? 5-4/4-5