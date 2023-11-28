Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita junior inside linebacker prospect James Kingsbury (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) has been a varsity starter and impact player for the Mustangs and head coach Martin Hopkins since his freshman season. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2025 here.

"We won the Prep Bowl on Friday over Kenwood and I'm back today (Monday) at basketball practice," Kingsbury said. "We have our first game tomorrow (Tuesday) and I like to stay busy."

Kingsbury was asked to reflect back on his just completed junior football season and was asked to grade his on the field performance.

"Overall the season for me was unsatisfactory and I left a lot of play out on the field. I'm always over critical of myself bit I would still give myself a letter grade of "B" for the season. I had to adapt this season from playing outside linebacker to inside linebacker and I got used to it. I enjoy playing inside linebacker now and my coaches I felt did a great job of helping me with the adjustment. I also needed to get used to varsity speed playing inside and it went better and better each week."

Kingsbury, who hopes to follow in his older brother's footsteps in Matt (Minnesota) and Joe (Dayton) and play at the college level discussed what he needs to improve upon this off season.

"I'm going to work on improving my side to side speed and and just be able to make more big plays and also more impact plays for my team.. I feel pretty good about my reads and and taking on opposing linemen. I had to learn a new defense this season and I really feel that our defense is going to be great next season."

Kingsbury, who was recently named as a 2nd team Chicago Catholic League Blue All Conference linebacker is also open when it comes to having any favorite schools.

"I've been getting some follows on X from college coaches but I really haven't heard much from the coaches so far. My older brothers tell me all the time to just keep putting the work in and to trust the process when ir comes to recruiting."