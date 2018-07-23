New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic junior offensive linemen prospect Jake Renfro (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) has been impressive this summer and has established himself as a top name to watch in the 2020 class. Renfro checks in and recaps his summer travels and much more here.

"Most of this summer I've been focused on my team and our team camp," Renfro said. "We have had a lot of new younger kids stepping up and we are starting to finish team camp really strong."

Renfro, who's Dad Richard played at Illinois filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"The only camp I was able to go to was at North Central College when it was hosted by Minnesota. Overall that camp went really well. I was able to talk to and work with Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan at the camp. Coach Callahan had been ion school in the spring to watch us work out so I already had a little bit of contact with him before the camp. I also talked with the coaches from Indiana State at the NCC camp along with a few other smaller schools. I would say that I've had contact from Minnesota, Northwestern and also Cincinnati so far."

Renfro, who was a starter last season for the Celtics and head coach Mark Coglianese discussed his transition at the varsity level as a sophomore.

"It was a hard adjustment at first from going from freshman football to the varsity but the older guys really helped me a lot last season. The overall speed of the game was the hardest adjustment to make and for few weeks my head was spinning that summer. It took a few games but I felt that I ended up playing better and better each week. I'm just do much more confident and more ready this summer compared to last summer. I also worked hard on improving my overall speed with Tom Nelson Training this past off season and it's really helped my game."

Does Renfro have a dream school?.

"Growing up my Dad (Richard Renfro) played at Illinois so I rooted for Illinois and also Ohio State. Now that I'm older I really like Notre Dame. They are close to home, offer great academics and play at the highest level possible every year."

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com