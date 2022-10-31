Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
2022 Week 11 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 5A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
1. Sycamore 10-0 (1) @ Carmel
2. Kankakee 9-1 (2) @ Peoria
3. Mahomet Seymour 10-0 (3) vs Metamora
4. Highland 9-1 (4) vs Mascoutah
5. Boylan 9-1 (5) @ Nazareth Academy
6. Morgan Park 9-1 (6) vs Payton Prep
7. Morris 8-2 (7) @ Centralia
8. Sterling 8-2 (8) @ Goode
9. Peoria 9-1 (9) vs Kankakee
10. Nazareth Academy 6-4 (10) vs Boylan