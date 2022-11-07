Week 12 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
Week 12 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
1. Mount Carmel 11-0 (1) @ Brother Rice
2. St Rita 9-2 (2) @ St Charles North
3. St. Charles North 10-1 (3) vs St. Rita
4. Lake Zurich 10-1 (4) @ Pekin
5. Wheaton North 10-1 (5) Season Completed
6. Batavia 8-3 (6) vs Yorkville
7. Hersey 10-1 (7) Season Completed
8. Brother Rice 7-4 (10) vs Mount Carmel
9. Pekin 11-0 (9) vs Lake Zurich
10. Prospect 9-2 (8) Season Completed