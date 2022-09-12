Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
1. Mount Carmel 3-0 (1) vs Marist
2. Wheaton North 3-0 (8) @ St Charles North
3. St. Rita 1-2 (3) @ Benet Academy
4. Prospect 3-0 (5) @ Maine South
5. Batavia 1-2 (2) vs Lake Park
6. Brother Rice 2-1 (6) @ Loyola
7. Jacobs 3-0 (7) vs Prairie Ridge
8. Hononegah 3-0 (9) @ Freeport
9. Geneva 3-0 (NR) @ Wheaton South
10. Yorkville 3-0 (10) vs Plainfield East