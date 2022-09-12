News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-12 09:13:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2022 Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 7A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

EDGYTIM.com Week 4 Class 7A Top 10

1. Mount Carmel 3-0 (1) vs Marist

2. Wheaton North 3-0 (8) @ St Charles North

3. St. Rita 1-2 (3) @ Benet Academy

4. Prospect 3-0 (5) @ Maine South

5. Batavia 1-2 (2) vs Lake Park

6. Brother Rice 2-1 (6) @ Loyola

7. Jacobs 3-0 (7) vs Prairie Ridge

8. Hononegah 3-0 (9) @ Freeport

9. Geneva 3-0 (NR) @ Wheaton South

10. Yorkville 3-0 (10) vs Plainfield East

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}