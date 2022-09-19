Week 5 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 4A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 4-0 (1) vs Decatur MacArthur
2. Joliet Catholic 4-0 (2) @ Crete-Monee
3. Wheaton St. Francis 4-0 (3) @ Rosholt Wisc.
4. Richmond Burton 4-0 (4) vs Plano
5. Rochester 3-1 (5) vs Glenwood
6. Wheaton Academy 4-0 (6) vs Ridgewood
7. Marengo 2-2 (7) @ Harvard
8. Stillman Valley 4-0 (8) @ Rockford Christian
9. Carterville 4-0 (10) @ Anna Jonesboro
10. Mt. Zion 3-1 (NR) vs Lincoln
Out: Cahokia